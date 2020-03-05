Global  

Compounds Found on Mars by Curiosity ‘Consistent with Early Life’

Compounds Found on Mars by Curiosity ‘Consistent with Early Life’

Compounds Found on Mars by Curiosity ‘Consistent with Early Life’

Scientists think the organic compounds called “thiophenes,” found in coal and white truffles, are consistent with the presence of early Martian life.
Organic molecules discovered by Curiosity Rover consistent with early life on Mars

Organic molecules discovered by Curiosity Rover consistent with early life on MarsPullman WA (SPX) Mar 06, 2020 Organic compounds called thiophenes are found on Earth in coal,...
Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars [Video]Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover has reportedly found molecules on Mars that point to early life on the Red Planet.

