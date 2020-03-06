Global  

Episode 296 - Ten Minutes on Turkey

Episode 296 - Ten Minutes on Turkey

Episode 296 - Ten Minutes on Turkey

Today&apos;s episode will let you hear directly from the leaders involved about the true state of things in Syria, including Dave Eubank, the Turkish UN Ambassador, Mike Pompeo and more.

The media isn&apos;t telling you all you need to know about the situation between Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, the Kurds, ISIS, and the millions of civilians who are being killed and displaced out of Northern Syria.
