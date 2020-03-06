Global  

School Bus Waits For Slipping and Sliding Student

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:07s
Occurred on March 4, 2020 / Bonnyville, Alberta, Canada Info from Licensor: "The person running in the video is my son Keenan.

He was late getting ready for school so he ran for the bus.

It’s the end of winter so the snow is melting and then freezing overnight."

