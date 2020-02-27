Report: Trump Campaign Sues CNN 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:07s - Published President Trump's re-election campaign has reportedly sued CNN. President Trump's re-election campaign has reportedly sued CNN.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion...

Reuters - Published 1 hour ago



Facebook removes Donald Trump campaign ads around 2020 US census The social networking giant said the action was taken to “prevent confusion around the official...

Hindu - Published 16 hours ago







You Might Like