Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tennessee residents excited to see President Trump

Tennessee residents excited to see President Trump

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Tennessee residents excited to see President TrumpTennessee residents excited to see President Trump
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tennessee residents excited to see President Trump

As we mentioned a moment ago - after landing at the nashville airport - the president traveled to putnam county by marne one.

Here's another look at what he saw from the chopper.

The president's press secretary shared this video from the 40-minute flight this morning.

She added that the administration was touched by the kindess and generosity of the people of middle tennessee.

And here's a look at what the presidential motorcade saw as it traveled between locations in putnam county.

You can see some people lined up along the streets - as the president moved to see damage in another part of the county.

We




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

9 Dead in Nashville After Tornado Rips Through Area [Video]9 Dead in Nashville After Tornado Rips Through Area

9 Dead in Nashville After Tornado Rips Through Area According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, at least nine people have been killed throughout the city and suburbs of Nashville after a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.