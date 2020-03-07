The Locker Room: Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals

Hey good evening everyone and welcome inside the final hoops locker room of the season... he's petar... i'm justin... pete..

Season's over... tonight was sectional semifinals all across the area...???we begin our night in class 4a... sectional five semifinal at carroll... host chargers taking on northrop... ???both teams trading bows from the long line early in this one... first it's cody burkey from the corner... ???other end of the floor... qualen pettus with three of his game high 17...???but once again burkey has the answer... same exact spot... same exact result... he led the chargers with 12... chargers down 1 after a quarter...???but nick haines got hot in the second... and it was curtains from there..

First he pulls from distance in the corner... ???then... he hits from downtown again... he had 14 to help the cause...???bruins led by four at half... they go on to win by 14... 44-30 the final... alright so the bruins will get the winner of the nightcap between snider and east noble....panther up four at half... but came out on the prowl in the third... not sure that's how they drew this one up... but it's a bucket for isaac farnsworth regardless... a few possessions later... in transition... good luck stopping michael eley... he gets the bucket... he led snider with 20... panthers up 11... knights need a timeout... it'd help... first possession after... hayden jones..

Backdoor cut for the bucket... next trip down the floor... jones again... pump fake... gets the bucket to go... plus another... game high 27 from him...but he coulda used a few more... the knights just not able to slow down snider... dillon duff with two of his 19 on the break here...panthers win 67-52..

They've got a date with northrop tomorrow... ???staying in class 4-a... we head down to huntington... an all ne-8 matchup in the early game... craig teagle and the host vikings taking on bruce stepehns and new haven..???and the bulldogs had a bite to 'em early... specifically donnovyn lewis... quick trigger on the three... first bucket game of the game gives the dogs the lead..???moments later... look out, 'cause lewis is feelin' himself already... three more with a hand in his face... new haven jumps out to an 8-0 lead...???vikings would find their footing after that though... later in the first quarter, devon newcomb loses his defender on the screen... knocks down the triple.... quiet night for newcomb... he finishes with 6..???lewis, on the other hand, was anything but quiet..this time you'll see 12 running the break... nice setup from jamarr hutchins... game-high 24 on the night for lewis... ???bulldogs move on, 68-51 your final..

???so, whom will new haven see in the title game tomorrow night?

We know it'll be someone from the s-a-c... luke goode and homestead taking on south side..???spartans in frim control when we pick this one up third quarter... alec grinsfelder sticks with it and scores... he had 13 on the night... that bucket put sparty up 11..???but the archers not going away... good ball movement from the guys in green...xzaevyon hollister gets the duece..???moments later, off the inbound... kamron mitchell... he's never shy to let it fly... deficit trimmed to nine..???but goode wouldn't let the archers get much closer... the junior was sensational tonight... put him in the book for a game-high 30..???as homestead advances, 84-63... they'll take on new haven down in huntington tomorrow... the doug ogle retirement tour continued tonight..warsaw took on penn...tigers hoping to extend ogle's career at least one more night-------- kingsmen jump out ahead early..

Carter hickey spots up from the corner..that three helped penn build an 11 point lead -------but warsaw makes a run towards the end of the first half.brock poe pulls up from just outside the free throw line and hits the jumper..

Tigers back to within single digits-------couple possesions later...warsaw down two.tigers are feeling it..jaylen coon knocks down the three and warsaw takes the lead..ogle gets one more night as the heaqd coach of the warsaw tigers..warsaw wins 58-54..they take on northridge tomorrow night.

Final 4a stop comes in west lafayette... marion eyeing a trip to the sectional 7 final taking on logansport...both teams trading blows inside in this one... first it's josh balfour with the bucket for the giants....other end garrett barron answers with a deuce inside of his own....but marion can get out and run with the best of em..

And run they did tonight... off the miss... balfour the two handed punch...giants win 63-47... they'll face harrison tomorrow for the sectional title.... 3 out to norwell we go.the ne8 champs hosting sectional 23 as the knights take on the bellmont braves.early in the first quarternorwell's big man senior will geiger, draws two men on him, allowing for drew federspiel to sneak in the backdoor.he's swarmed, but gets the bucket to go.bellmont fighting hard.... kade fuelling no good from long range.... but caden staub is able to grab the board and gets the up and under to fall for the braves.a few plays laters nic ellsworth gets his man with the head fake.

He goes up and under for two.the knights, they're the conference champs for a reason.

Will geiger drills the three for the knights.and they would add three more points for good measure here.the knights roll on to the sectional championship game 64 to 46 they get the winner of the nightcap..

Heritage taking on mississinewa...and their nickname may be ole miss... but they weren't missing much tonight.early on in the third.

Trey miles going the length of the floor.

He draws two men, leaving hayden ulerick wide open under the basket.

He gets the bunny to go.heritage would respond.

Luke saylor, no relation to caleb we're told, hands the ball to jacob parnin, he's able to tickle the twine for three.a few plays later, parnin again, this time, he's assisting patriots sharpshooting parker tracey, he's able to drain the three over his defender.ole miss though, they were far the better team tonight.

Quick play here bryce oglesby drains a corner three.ole miss moves on 70 to 50 and take on norwell in the sectional championship tomorrow night.

???we move up to railroader country... sectional 22 at garrett... concordia taking on angola...???cadets up late in the third and adding to it... arnad samardzic fader baseline... give him the and one... concordia up 11... ???next trip down the floor... samardzic the dish to brayden pearson... hoop and harm for three of his game high 17... concordia up 12 after three... ???angola has a run in em in the fourth... bank's open for dyer ball from deep... that cuts the lead down to six... ???next possession.... ball again... tough move down low... he led the hornets with 16... cuts it to a four point game...???but that's as close as they'd get..

Cadets would seal it at the line late... ???they're winners 47-40... alright the cadets get the winner of the late game from an ne8-acac matchup between woodlan and leo....leo started out hot in the first tonight.... already up one... blake davison the dish to d-j allen on the pick and roll for two of his game high 15... lions up three...woodlan would hang around early... mitch mendenhall to the cup for two of his 10... that pulls the warriors back within one... then... joe reidy... give him the hoop and harm... he paced woodlan with 14 on the night.... warriors take their first lead...but it would be shortlived... end of the first... eric steeger pure from distance in the corner... eight of his nine coming in the first... leo up one after one...and they'd cruise from there... blake davison adds 11 to d-j allen's 15...leo runs away with this one 66-39..

They'll see concordia for the sectional title tomorrow.

Over at the pit... sectional 21...the host northwood panthers taking on west noble --------late fourth quarter..

Trent edwards splits the defense and hits the layup..

Panthers up big------- northwood goes back inside..

Ian raasch gets the easy layup to go..panthers are playing for a title..northwood wins big 52-33.

They get the winner of wawasee & lakelandwarriors havent played in a sectional championship game since 2015.

-----lakers firing from the outside to start..bracey shepard hits the three..

However lakeland was trailing ------wawasee extends their leadaustin miller the quick catch and shoot..the three gets the warrior crowd into it -------and moments later.nice back door cut and miller finishes through contact..he had double figures.wawasee wins 56-45.

In sectional 24 at new castle... jay county's season comes to a close with a 70-44 loss to hamilton heights... hamilton heights will play delta for a sectional title tomorrow..

Delta tops yorktown 39-29... ???bump down to class 2-a... manchester the host of sectional 36... first game of the night... wabash taking on canterbury..???and when we pick this one up late third quarter, it's all apaches... dereck vogel navigating his way inside for a pair... that puts wabash up 15 with just over 11 minutes to play..

???but then noah drapala caught fire for canterbury... in the fourth now, off the inbound... knocks down the pull up mid-ranger... that cuts the deficit to five... ???couple minutes later, it's a two point game... somehow drapala is wide open, and just like that, the cavaliers have the lead... drapala had 21 on the night, all of 'em in the second half..???and then with under a minute to play, wabash up one... will shank puts the cavs in front for good... shank did most of his damange in the first half, but finished with a game-high 32... ???as canterbury comes back and wins, 69-66 the final..

???so the cavs await the winner of the nightcap at manchester... class 2-a #2 blackhawk christian versus south adams..???starfires a big underdog in this one, but they're hanging around early... james arnold... quarterback on the football field... bucket-getter on the basketball court... he gives the starfires a 7-6 lead in the first quarter..???but that would be their last lead of the night... other end, off the kick out... callan wood cans a three..

???moments later, if you want to double team caleb furst, that's fine... but the braves have shooters everywhere... this time furst finds zane bruke open for a triple..???later, you're gonna see more from burke... he had a team-high 22 on the night..???as blackhawk cruises past the starfires, 83-46... last stop in 2a is sectional 35...and we'll have an all n-e-c-c sectional final at westview tomorrow...churubusco beats the host warriors 58- 3 50...and central noble tops bremen in a tight one 60-57... on to class 1a... sectional 53 at southern wells... northfield taking on lakeland christian...northfield applying pressure all night... but l-c-a with no problems breaking it...peter koller, he's shooting from three here, gets a kind bounce off the rim, adding three for the cougars.the norseman struggled early in the third, but turned it on late... a big reason why... clayton tomlinson.

He works the ball around, but it makes its way back to him.

He drives the lane, lookin jordan-esque for two.here he goes again, length of the floor.

Blows past his defender, adding two for the norsemen.

But l-c-a just too much for the norsemen to handle tonight.... cameron shepherd in the corner, he drills the three and lakeland christian ends northfield's season 59-43 the final... their opponent determined just an hour after they booked their ticket.host southern wells taking on southwood and it wasn't pretty for the host teamsouthwood's jackson simons stripping the ball from southern wells, he's able to find connor rick streaking into the lane, giving the knights the first points of the game.a few plays later, southwood's carson rich intercepts the inbound pass, he finds jason oprisek in the paint and he gets the layup to fall.

Southern wells, they would add some points here.

Collecting the ball off a scramble here.

Dumping it inside for dylan junk.

He goes up strong and gets two to fall.

But southwood, just too much, back where we started.

Jackson simons, he works into the lane, getting his layup to go.

Southwood advance to sectional finals by a score of 69 to 44.

In sectional 51 at fremont... elkhart christian ends hamilton's season with an 83-30 win...they'll face lakewood park tomorrow for the sectional title...the panthers top fremont 66-41... and our final play of the night for the 2019-20 season goes to canterbury's will shank..this fadeaway jumper with under a minute to play in the fourth qaurter put the cavs on top for good in their come-from-behind win over wabash..they trialed by as many as 17 in the second half, but shank's 32 points helped lead them into tomorrow night's sectional title game, where they'll take on #2 blackhawk..