Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona

Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona

Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck around 9 p.m.

About 55 miles south of Yuma.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

espy25

Shay 🌊 RT @A4Ny14: #BREAKING: 5.5-magnitude #earthquake just jolted Baja California, Mexico; Shaking felt across San Diego County: https://t.co/Eg… 2 minutes ago

Gem_Tones

GEM RT @fox5sandiego: #BREAKING: 5.5-magnitude #earthquake jolts Baja California, Mexico; felt across San Diego County https://t.co/oQDHRiSi8l… 5 minutes ago

infomorsels

From Where I Sit RT @breakingweather: A 5.5-magnitude #earthquake was reported in northern Baja California, Mexico this evening. Reports of shaking felt in… 6 minutes ago

MichelleHillie7

factsVfake❄#VetsResistSupportSquadron RT @NBCLA: People as far away as Orange County felt the 5.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake in Baja California. https://t.co/SS5wyvv5EL 11 minutes ago

MichelleHillie7

factsVfake❄#VetsResistSupportSquadron RT @LastQuake: Moderate #earthquake (#sismo) shakes Baja California, Mexico 7 min ago. Map of eyewitnesses' felt reports: https://t.co/ffsu… 11 minutes ago

ShannonForTrump

TrumpWins2020 RT @VoiceOfChina_: #BREAKING: 5.5-magnitude #earthquake jolts Baja California, Mexico; felt across San Diego County https://t.co/kurpCNnctV 16 minutes ago

Erimiana

The Power Of Paws RT @12News: Some Arizonans, especially in the southwestern corner of the state, reported feeling a 5.6 earthquake that hit south of Mexical… 20 minutes ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Arizonans in Yuma, West Valley feel Baja California earthquake Friday night https://t.co/9V835imWYE https://t.co/VauDNB50Gv 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.