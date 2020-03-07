Global  

RaspberryPi 4 Music Player with Analog Controls

I love the Volumio music player software for the Raspberry PI, but I am tired of digging through my pockets for my phone to change the volume or pause a song.

In this episode, we are going to fix that by adding a bunch of buttons and knobs in addition to a touchscreen display to control Volumio 100% from hardware and without the need for a web browser or app!
