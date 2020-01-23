Global  

5.5 Baja quake felt in San Diego

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
A strong 5.5-magnitude jolt rocked Baja California Friday night, but the earthquake was felt as far north as Oceanside, according to United States Geological Survey data.
