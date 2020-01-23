5.5 Baja quake felt in San Diego

A strong 5.5-magnitude jolt rocked Baja California Friday night, but the earthquake was felt as far north as Oceanside, according to United States Geological Survey data.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020 SAN DIEGO — A new study presented to the American Geophysicists Union says that global warming and rising acidity will kill off nearly all coral reef habitats by 2100. Warming and rising acidity.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:11Published 2 weeks ago Whale migration gets off to late start in San Diego Whale migration to Baja is off to a late start this year. 10News tagged along with a whale watching boat to learn why. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:08Published on January 23, 2020