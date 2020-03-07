Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:04s - Published Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach There was a medical situation aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for hours longer than anticipated, according to Carnival Cruise Line officials.

