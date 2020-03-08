Global  

Passengers To Spend Night On Carnival Panorama After Guest Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Passengers To Spend Night On Carnival Panorama After Guest Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Passengers To Spend Night On Carnival Panorama After Guest Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Late Saturday night, the cruise line sent a statement that said the passenger tested negative for coronavirus.
Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Passengers To Disembark Sunday [Video]Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Passengers To Disembark Sunday

Late Saturday night, the cruise line sent a statement that said the passenger who was tested for coronavirus did not have the disease.

Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach [Video]Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach

There was a medical situation aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for hours longer than anticipated, according to Carnival Cruise Line..

