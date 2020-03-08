Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy > Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighbouring regions.

The measures will be in place until April 3.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

ROME (AP) — Italy's prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

baluch_h1

Baluch H RT @HarunMaruf: Coronavirus: Italy Imposes Quarantine On 16 Million; U.S. Sees 1st East Coast Deaths https://t.co/xiRNpJSAa3 1 minute ago

Freddy_Rogan

Freddy Ramirez RT @WSJ: The WHO has praised China’s containment measures and urged governments to act decisively to halt the spread of the coronavirus epi… 1 minute ago

CAllstadt

nala Coronavirus: Italy Imposes Quarantine On 16 Million; U.S. Sees 1st East Coast Deaths : Shots - Health News https://t.co/0WUovHkJqz 4 minutes ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions https://t.co/ne5mLF9LgK 5 minutes ago

HarunMaruf

Harun Maruf Coronavirus: Italy Imposes Quarantine On 16 Million; U.S. Sees 1st East Coast Deaths https://t.co/xiRNpJSAa3 5 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions: https://t.co/iZyYNEOBua #CoronavirusUSA 5 minutes ago

BenjaminBathke

Benjamin Bathke RT @dwnews: People will be unable to enter or leave Lombardy and 14 nearby provinces until April 3. The #coronavirus quarantine zone inclu… 6 minutes ago

4Tchat

🇫🇷🇧🇪Tchat 4.0😷 RT @NikoParis: #coronavirus #CoronavirusFrance #coronavirusitaly Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions By Joe McDonald and Ang… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7 [Video]China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:16Published

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus [Video]Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.