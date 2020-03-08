Global  

Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson announced his endorsement for Sen.

Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning.

"With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said in a statement.

"A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path.
Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president

The Sanders campaign released a statement from Jackson Sunday detailing why he believes Sanders is...
Kamala Harris endorses Biden; Sanders wins Jesse Jackson’s backing


