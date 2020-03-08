Pep: Mistakes are part of the game 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:13s - Published Pep: Mistakes are part of the game Pep Guardiola refused to criticise goalkeeper Ederson after his two errors led to Manchester United's goals in the derby day defeat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this hi RT @ManCity: PEP 💬 Ederson saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper. I don't come to judge my players, mistakes are part of the gam… 1 minute ago Fatima🧕🏽 RT @City_Chief: 🗣| Pep On Ederson's performance after mistakes: “He saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper. I don't come to jud… 6 minutes ago blue I don't come to judge my players, mistakes are part of the game. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/WveWmpAd9r 10 minutes ago