Pep: Mistakes are part of the game

Pep Guardiola refused to criticise goalkeeper Ederson after his two errors led to Manchester United's goals in the derby day defeat.
OnlyMadeThisFo4

hi RT @ManCity: PEP 💬 Ederson saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper. I don't come to judge my players, mistakes are part of the gam… 1 minute ago

ArcFatimah

Fatima🧕🏽 RT @City_Chief: 🗣| Pep On Ederson's performance after mistakes: “He saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper. I don't come to jud… 6 minutes ago

Belawlieter

blue I don't come to judge my players, mistakes are part of the game. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/WveWmpAd9r 10 minutes ago

