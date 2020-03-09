Global  

Nuclear movie - Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith

Nuclear movie - Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith

Nuclear movie - Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith

Nuclear movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following an act of violence committed by her own brother, Emma escapes with her mother to wild, open country, where they find refuge in an isolated retreat in the shadow of a nuclear power station.

Director: Catherine Linstrum Writers: Catherine Linstrum, David-John Newman Stars: Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith Genre: Drama
