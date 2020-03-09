Global  

Woman Pranks Daughter with Fake Poop

This woman asked her daughter to hand her the toilet paper roll.

When she did so, the woman smeared chocolate on her hand.

The little girl thought it was poop.

She was grossed out and made gag noises while trying to wash the fake poop off her hand.

Her mom laughed and told her it was chocolate, but she wouldn’t believe her and threw up.
