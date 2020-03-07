Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy

Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy

Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy

In the U.S., the outbreak has now affected 34 states and the District of Columbia.

CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy: Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 366, Lockdown Takes Effect

Italy’s coronavirus death toll spiked Sunday by 133 to 366, the most in any country outside...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast Telegraph


Pope to deliver Sunday service by livestream as Italy’s coronavirus cases mount

The Vatican on Saturday said Pope Francis would deliver Sunday prayers by livestream in a bid to...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TodoTiempo

TodoTiempo Coronavirus live updates: US death toll hits 21; Grand Princess to dock Monday; Sen. Ted Cruz to self-quarantine https://t.co/UjaJKFMFkH 11 minutes ago

Leedee584600001

Leedee58460000 RT @ReutersUK: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency https://t.co/WzxWH0XGKC https://t.co/Vvv6aVpxd0 12 minutes ago

lolsalaam

ప్రదీప్ प्रदीप् RT @MailOnline: Coronavirus death toll in Iran hits 194 as 49 people die in ONE DAY https://t.co/7s2GfPa3p8 19 minutes ago

DrTontus

Omer Tontus #Coronavirus: #BorisJohnson to hold Cobra meeting as #UK death toll hits three #Primeminister to consider bringing… https://t.co/gSk60OvJoc 24 minutes ago

coriiiiiiiiiii1

coriiiiiiiiiiii RT @sersan1000: 2nd Tehran lawmaker dies from coronavirus as Iran death toll hits 145 https://t.co/Wz0RMKYOMH via @timesofisrael 29 minutes ago

cheslie40670812

cheslie U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/eDhOSo3n5b 30 minutes ago

sersan1000

Servando S 2nd Tehran lawmaker dies from coronavirus as Iran death toll hits 145 https://t.co/Wz0RMKYOMH via @timesofisrael 37 minutes ago

DiggsDamian

Damian Diggs RT @luvnewinfo: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll hits 21; Grand Princess to dock Monday; Sen. Ted Cruz to self-quarantine https://t.… 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21 [Video]Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21

There have been two more deaths attributed to coronavirus, both in hard-hit Washington state. TV 10/55's Nancy Chen reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 02:00Published

US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea [Video]US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea

Faced with coronavirus outbreaks across the globe, the US Army is now restricting travel to and from Italy and South Korea.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.