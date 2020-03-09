Skiers, snowboarders fly down steeps of Austria at Freeride World Tour stop

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Skiers and snowboarders fly down steeps of Austrian alp Wildseeloder at Freeride World Tour stop

SHOWS: FIEBERBRUNN, AUSTRIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (QUATTRO MEDIA - ACCESS ALL) 1.

AERIAL WILDSEELODER ALP - SITE OF FREERIDE WORLD TOUR EVENT 2.

AERIAL OF STARTING GATE 3.

MEN'S SKI WINNER CRAIG MURRAY (NEW ZEALAND) STARTING HIS RUN 4.

VARIOUS MURRAY RUN 5.

MURRAY LIFTING TROPHY ON PODIUM WITH 2ND PLACE FINISHER ISAAC FREELAND (USA) AND 3RD PLACE HANK BILOUS (NEW ZEALAND) 6.

WOMEN'S SKI WINNER ARIANNA TRICOMI (ITALY) STARTING HER RUN 7.

VARIOUS TRICOMI RUN 8.

TRICOMI LIFTING TROPHY ON PODIUM WITH 2ND PLACE FINISHER JACKIE PAASO (USA) AND 3RD PLACE JACQUELINE POLLARD (USA) 9.

MEN'S SNOWBOARD WINNER NILS MINDNICH (USA) STARTING HIS RUN 10.

VARIOUS MINDNICH RUN 11.

MINDNICH LIFTING TROPHY ON PODIUM WITH 2ND PLACE FINISHER CODY BRAMWELL (SWEDEN) AND 3RD PLACE BLAKE HAMM (USA) 12.

WOMEN'S SNOWBOARD WINNER MARION HAERTY (FRANCE) STARTING HER RUN 13.

VARIOUS HAERTY RUN 14.

HAERTY LIFTING TROPHY ON PODIUM WITH 2ND PLACE FINISHER MICHAELA DAVIS-MEEHAN (AUSTRALIA) AND 3RD PLACE ERIKA VIKANDER (USA) 15.

VARIOUS HIGHLIGHTS OF SKI AND SNOWBOARD COMPETITORS PERFORMING TRICKS DURING COMPETITION STORY: Freestyle skiers and snowboarders enjoyed fresh snow and sunny skies as they flew down the steeps of the Austrian alps Sunday (March 8) at the penultimate event of this season's Freeride World Tour.

In the men's ski class it was New Zealander Craig Murray claiming the win with American Isaac Freeland and countryman Hank Bilous joining him on podium.

Two time Freeride World Tour champ Arianna Tricomi took the win in the women's ski class followed by Americans Jackie Paaso and Jacqueline Pollard.

The men's snowboard victory went to American Nils Mindnich who was joined on the podium by Swede Cody Bramwell and countryman Blake Hamm.

France's Marion Haerty continued her dominance of the women's snowboarding class with her third win of the season and the victory clinched her a first FWT title.

Australia's Michaela Davis-Meehan and American Erika Vikander completed the podium.

The event took place at the 6949 foot (2118 metre) mountain Wildseeloder in the Tyrol region.

The FWT now heads to Verbier, Switzerland for the season ending event with a window of March 28 to April 5.

(Production: David Grip)




