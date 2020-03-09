It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) - Whoopi Goldberg, David Arquette, Joan Cusack 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) - Whoopi Goldberg, David Arquette, Joan Cusack Plot synopsis: On Christmas Eve, an angel petitions God to send help for Kermit the Frog who has lost all hope after losing the Muppet Theatre. Director: Kirk R. Thatcher Writers: Tom Martin, Jim Lewis Stars: Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta , Whoopi Goldberg, David Arquette, Joan Cusack Genre: Adventure, Comedy 0

