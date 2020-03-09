Five Things You Need To Know About Coronavirus Today: 9th March 2020
Covid-19’s spread across the world continued unabated as a surge in confirmed cases brought the worldwide number to over 110,000.
In efforts to contain the outbreak, Italy has imposed the most strict measures seen outside of China, with a lockdown of northern and central provinces that will last until April 3rd.
In the U.S. the popular South By Southwest festival has been cancelled and in Britain, Boris Johnson is sitting a COBRA meeting to discuss whether the country moves from ‘containment’ to ‘delay’ phase to combat the virus.
