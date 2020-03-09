Neighbours save toddler hanging from fourth-floor window in China

Heroic neighbours saved a two-year-old girl hanging from the fourth-floor window of a residential building in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Nanning in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 8, shows the girl hanging from the fourth-floor window struggling in mid-air as her neck became stuck in between the security rails.

In another clip, a young man held the girl from the inside of the flat and another man climbed onto the security rails and lifted the girl up with the young man.

According to reports, the man named Li saw the incident and ran up the building to break into the flat with another young man.

The girl was rescued successfully after being trapped for around ten minutes.

The girl's parents went out and left her sleeping home alone.

Fortunately, the girl only suffered scratches to her face.

The video was provided by local media with permission.