11pm adkrgbAEKGHag

Nashville mayor john cooper along with representatives of the city's health department announced sunday the first case of the coronavirus has been identified in davidson county.

Officials in shelby county also confirmed their first case of the virus today.

Our c-b-s affiliate w-r-e-g was there as officials addressed the community in shelby county.

Officials in memphis and shelby county on sunday morning confirmed the area's officials in memphis and shelby county on sunday morning confirmed the area's first case of novel coronavirus.

Official said the adult patient was being treated at baptist hospital and was in good condition.

The patient had traveled outside the state, but not outside the country.

Dr. alisa haushalter, director of the shelby county health department, said the tests came back positive from the state's lab saturday and the results will be forwarded to the cdc.

People who came in contact with the patient are being identified and will be quarantined and monitored daily for 14 days, she said.

"from our opinion, there is no risk to the public at large," haushalter said.

In a press release, the shelby county health department does not believe there is a risk for children going to school.

Memphis mayor jim strickland said he had been in touch with gov.

Bill lee about the case, and that city facilities had been sanitized.

"we're taking this situation very seriously," strickland said.

Shelby county mayor lee harris said county government had adjusted its policies to allow any workers who might have symptoms of illness to stay home, and he encouraged private employers to do the same.

"we don't believe there is a need to panic," harris said.

This is the third confirmed case of novel coronavirus in tennessee, so far, in addition to shelby county, cases have been confirmed in williamson county and davidson county.

Mayor andy berke's office has created a website to keep chattanoogan's up to date on any changes dealing with the coronavirus.

The site has a place for people to sign up for both email and text alerts, concerning the coronavirus.

The link can be found on our website wdef dot com.

The u.s. army today announced it would restrict travel for troops to and from italy and south korea due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Other overseas bases are on alert.

Ramy inocencio visited an airbase in japan.

At the home of u-s forces japan, american military servicemembers are very aware of coronavirus cases rising in this country.

But there's no panic.

"the biggest concern of course is the safety of our personnel."

Colonel jason thomas mills makes sure the troops stay working and healthy.

What's the impact to this military presence here?

Luckily specifically to yokota we've had almost no impact... screening procedures are minimal.

Unlike the fever checks our cbs news team went through in south korea when we visited the us army garrison in daegu - the center of that country's coronavirus crisis.

Here in japan, it was food court lunch as usual and few face masks to be seen.

R: what's your biggest concern when it comes to coronavirus here in the country?

S: it's really the communication... kevin b schneider is commander of all us forces japan the primary message is we assess the threat to be low.

Around the world, the united states, elsewhere.

There is a lot of panic.

Certainly.

How do you take that down?

Deal in facts and not rumours in japan, there is a perceived lack of informaton.

Critics say the government of prime minister shinzo abe is not doing enough testing - you seem pretty relaxed about things.

Absolutely.

I have 100percent confidence in our teams he insists his troops are trained and ready for any fight against this corona virus thats infected more than 100-thousand people around the world.

.

Ramy inocencio.

Cbs news.

Yokota air base, japan.

The catoosa county sheriff's office held a seminar at boynton church of god on saturday.

The seminar was designed to educate the worship community on how to protect themselves against danger, such as criminal attacks.

Officials recommend having a written plan for a variety of threats including violence and severe weather.

Law enforcement recommends practicing these plans on a regular basis.

"i think a church is safe because they're educated and prepared.

Firearms is not the only avenue of being safe and prepared."

"schedule a meeting with your sheriff or someone that is in the law enforcement area that has these types of plans."

Exit strategies and post traumatic planning was also discussed during the event.

Daylight savings time is a great time to check your smoke alarms. according to the fire department, changing your batteries bi- annually could save your life during a fire.

Nats william matlock/chattan ooga fire marshal-"a smoke alarm is your first line of defense.

So it's the early notification that you need to get out and stay out.

Having that can be the difference between life and death really."

Twice a year at daylight savings time, the chattanooga fire department along with the red cross canvass neighborhoods to provide smoke detectors and changed expired batteries.

They also talk to residents about what their plans are during an emergency.

Julia wright/executive director of american red cross southeast tn-" it's really important to have your fire safety plan in place.

Know where your meeting spot is.

You have two minutes in a fire to get out safely and so it's really important to have that immediate reaction when that smoke alarm goes off and it's even more important to make sure you have that early detection by having a working smoke alarm in your home.

The fire department says that even if you don't live in an area that they canvass.

You can change your own batteries fairly easy.

William matlock/chattan ooga fire marshal-"they have a test button on them so you want to push that test button to see if it operates.

If not, then you want to see if it has batteries in it or if they've been taken out.

You can also look at the date on the inside and if it is older than ten years old then you need to replace it."

after the people across middle tennessee are dealing with the aftermath of that string of deadly tornadoes.

But communities are rallying... and helping each other out... like one woman who now has a new special-needs van... thanks to generous strangers.

Alexandria adams reports.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- nats "on easter 2017 when her and her fiancee at the time were riding a four-wheeler and was going up a hill and it flipped and broke her neck and paralyzed her from her chest down."

It's the day that changed their lives...and their daughter brittanys forever.

Until tuesday...when the davis family lost their home and the van they had saved up for months for and used to get brittany around, was destroyed.

Brittany overfield/ mother: "since everything came crashing down and i've just been worried you know how we would be able to get another one."

But the community in donelseon...and people all over saw their need through a go fund me page --- and stepped up to raise some 34 thousand dollars for a the van.

Melissa davis/ mother: "this is like beauty from the ashes."

Brittany overfield/ grateful for new van: "just praying that god would send someone or a way for us to get another van and that's what y'all have done, yall have answered our prayers."

Its more than just a van for this 24-year-old.

Its a part of her life that lets her escape.

Brittany overfield/ grateful for new van: "without having my legs, you know being able to walk you know pretty much stuck in here all the time."

But stuck no more...brittany will be back visiting her family's donelson home, that lays in pieces.

But she says through her faith and people who are helping ---their family and others will get through this.

Brittany overfield/ grateful for new van: "there's always going to be people who you least expect to come and be that light for you and to help you in that time of need."

Two of our college teams are going dancin'!!!

Angela tells us who's got the march madness moves after the break.

Plus, the mocs men fighting for their spot in the big dance.

A win today, a win tomorrow, that's what gets them there.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves though.

After the break, find out if the mocs were able to put up three straight dubs against wofford.

We'll be right back.

"now from the news 12 sports desk."

The chattanooga mocs one basket away from getting to the southern conference championship game up in asheville today.

The sixth seeded mocs the higher seed against seventh seeded wofford terriers -- who chattanooga swept during the regular season.

However, terriers showing they don't need fletcher magee's threes to shatter everyone's conference tourney expectations.

Mocs coach lamont paris letting the refs know forward ramon vila, yeah, he's about to have a day.

=== look at this.

Vila and early deuce for chatt.

=== ramon goes houdini here.

Where'd he go?

Oh he's right there, with the bucket.

19 points for the spainerd today.

=== forward matt ryan doing his best vila impression.

Ryan finishing with 16 points.

=== wofford not laying down easy in this one.

Storm murphy reverses in two.

Terriers lead by 8 at half.

=== switch sides, chevez goodwin feeds nathan hoover for the basket and one.

Terriers barking.

Wofford goes up by 10.

=== takes no time for the mocs to bounce back.

That's what chattanooga does best.

Jonathan scott for three.

Mocs by three.

=== vila continuing to do dirty work inside.

Beautiful reverse layup.

=== it wouldn't be march without some madness to close this one out.

Tied at 70 with 10 seconds left.

=== murphy getting open.

The jumper is in!

Mocs maurice commander has a shot at the last second.

Half court bomb, no good.

Wofford wins 72-70.

Chattanooga closes out the season 20-13, the best for third year coach lamont paris.

Matt ryan: "i wish we were playing for a championship tomorrow, the way we were playing right now, but kid hit a great shot."

Lamont paris: "they left it all out there, and no one's got anything to be upset about or ashamed about.

I just was, it just was a heck of a college basketball game.

I've coached college basketball for a long time, and this is about as enjoyable of an experience i've had is coaching this group of guys."

Vols head into the sec tournament as the eighth seed.

I will be there for you alabama on thursday in nashville.

I will be there for you live with in depth coverage of tennessee's conference tournament run.

The bradley central bearettes punching their ticket to the state tournament with a eight point win over tullahoma last night.

Today, the defending state champs receiving their bracket fate.

Bradley will play lebanon at 2:15 eastern, 1:15 central time on wednesday in mtsu's glass house arena.

If the bearettes defeat the 30-and-6 blue devils, they will play either brentwood or arlington in the semi finals on friday at 12:30/11:30 central.

A look inside the lee women's basketball selection show watch party as the lady flames find out they're the south region's number one seed this year!

Lady flames finished the season 24-6.

Lee will host alabama huntsville in the first round.

The ladies not the only ones dancing.

Lee men also getting in the madness as the south's fifth seed.

The flames gentlemen will also play alabama huntsville in the first round of the bracket.

Head on over to our website, wdef-dot-com after the show for a look at the full brackets for both the d-2 men and women.

Just one american sat in the top eight on the leaderboard to start today's final round of the arnold palmer invitational.

That was former baylor red raider harris english.

English and fellow chattanoogan keith mitchell making a run for their first tour wins of 2020.

English nipping at the leaders heels all day.

Look at this par putt from 16 feet away.

He's tied for fourth at one under.

=== next hole, the par five 12th.

Plenty of green to work with.

He uses it.

This ball coming in hot.

Almost into the hole.

But rolls off into the ruff.

=== trying to save it.

3-footer for birdie.

Successful up and down.

However, english shoots 3 over after that to finish tied for ninth at one over.

Keith mitchell getting a top five finish at even par.

=== today all about survival for the leaders.

This man did it best.

Tyrrell hatton overcoming a double bogey on 11 to win with a 74.

We'll be right back with a final look at the forecast!

No one likes plumbing issues.

But perhaps this is one many people might not mind.

--vo script-- take a look at this... ...that is red wine flowing from this faucet.

It happened for a few hours wednesday in the northern italian town of castelvetro.

A malfunction at a local winery sent one thousand liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.

The wine flowed from faucets and shower heads for a few hours.

Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town's deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of northern italy especially hard.