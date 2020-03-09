Global  

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice TV star and his professional partner Alex Murphy claimed the coveted crown, after overcoming competition from Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely.

The result of the series was announced by co-host Phillip Schofield.

Phillip said: Joe was visibly delighted by his success and admitted to loving his time on the programme.

Joe said: Joe was cheered on during the final by his partner Stacey Solomon, who said she was "proud" of the actor and looking forward to him returning home.

Stacey said:
Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely to win Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash has won Dancing On Ice, taking the title from series favourite Perri Kiely.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe Swash

Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe SwashEven host Phillip Schofield made a snide remark at Joe Swash after the shock result
Hull Daily Mail - Published


Tweets about this

ThisIsCHAOSUK

CHAOS Online Radio Joe Swash wins Dancing On Ice 2020 after beating the odds against Perri Kiely. https://t.co/kdBcjsa8X2 #DOI… https://t.co/bKjp9vPCIS 4 hours ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Stacey Solomon shares emotional statement as Joe Swash WINS Dancing On Ice https://t.co/jNAp1n5soi https://t.co/5Y3Qdkr0ea 5 hours ago

MENnewsdesk

Manchester News MEN Joe Swash wins Dancing On Ice 2020 - and fans are completely divided https://t.co/oGA3Y8QF2C 5 hours ago

IrishSunOnline

The Irish Sun Stacey Solomon says she's 'immensely proud' of boyfriend Joe Swash after he wins Dancing on Ice https://t.co/1erPkZ9XCJ 6 hours ago

CelebManchester

Celebrity Manchester What did you think? #DancingOnIce https://t.co/NJOp2i3XRT 6 hours ago

Boojawerh

Reality-of-life🎭 RT @TheSun: Stacey Solomon says she’s ‘immensely proud’ of boyfriend Joe Swash after he wins Dancing on Ice https://t.co/zQoZnOxQ1l 7 hours ago

TheSun

The Sun Stacey Solomon says she’s ‘immensely proud’ of boyfriend Joe Swash after he wins Dancing on Ice https://t.co/zQoZnOxQ1l 7 hours ago

Manchesterisss

Manchesterisss RT @IndMediaGroup: Joe Swash wins Dancing On Ice in shock upset of favourite Perri Kiely #DancingOnIce #joeswash #Perri #Entertainment #Cel… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy [Video]Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy

Joe Swash lost the 'Dancing On Ice' trophy after being crowned the winner of the ITV skating show on Sunday night (08.03.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published

Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury! [Video]Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury!

Joe Swash has reached the final of The Dancing On Ice Final but isn't very well! He's had to have hospital treatment ahead of the big skate on Sunday! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 05:15Published

