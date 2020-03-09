Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice TV star and his professional partner Alex Murphy claimed the coveted crown, after overcoming competition from Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely.

The result of the series was announced by co-host Phillip Schofield.

Phillip said: Joe was visibly delighted by his success and admitted to loving his time on the programme.

Joe said: Joe was cheered on during the final by his partner Stacey Solomon, who said she was "proud" of the actor and looking forward to him returning home.

Stacey said: