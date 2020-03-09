Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alok Sharma > Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group

Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group

Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has described the takeover of British Steel by Chinese firm Jingye Group as a "very positive moment".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese group set to takeover British Steel

The Chinese Jingye Group has said that the £50m takeover is due to be completed on Monday.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


British Steel takeover deal agreed for Scunthorpe and Teesside plants

Chinese firm Jingye Group says the £50m takeover of the business will be completed next week.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group: https://t.co/ePBi4Njsue #Facebook 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.