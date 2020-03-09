- the city of waveland has seen a- wave of progress...and- it's no different for 2020.

- from developments to city parks- and a change in the - mayor's political affiliation..- waveland mayor mike smith joins- us live in studio now to tell u- more.

- - the only element for making a diary and a smart latest news happening anyway.

Now you recently i switched parties to about you.

Why the change in th respondent ... wxxv >> open ... no ... you ... remove the given ... you will ... the government focus will will and what is that the response from the community on sexually been very well ... , telephone on to ... authorizing it and i know you are still in the process of working on the mlk community center near we actually finished the sooner ... you are doing the playground ... just a quote for residue so you reworking the entire entire markets and how is that how residents ... like in the community center, the form of the and last time w spoke you mentioned, if any receives in thailand signs what's happening with us now, we actually will or the were there more for you ... into the water will come similar to google.

This will concrete ... come from the start of the white house and go to war.

The nonsense from ontario ... the same action were to pursue to enjoy ... the same benefits for both ... travel and will greatly appreciate at ... now and when it comes to the are also looking at a new bicycle ... , nor will the that were ... a ... warning to ... suit ... office went to ... follow for project ... on medication from truck power is going to include a file for our 20 ... really so so much happening at the all of it is happening for 2020.

The economic that ... the economy looking for waveland and in 2020, nor will want to.

The court ... stored ... really beautifully mixed to follow.

The outlook is better brought to working on a project ... a course the tops of to build just about run underground so to speak to mark better have a pla for ... the liberation ... racquetball at far too