WEB EXTRA: Passengers Disembark Cruise Ship

Some passengers disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday at the Port of Oakland in California.

The cruise ship has been held off the shore of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard.

There are at least 21 confirmed cases of the virus among the 3,500 passengers and crew.

California residents will be brought to one of two military bases for further testing and quarantine.

Other passengers will be taken back to their home states for quarantine.

Foreign passengers will be sent home on chartered planes.
