Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock

Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock

Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock

The Grand Princess cruise ship approaches the Port of Oakland, California to begin disembarking some passengers after a coronavirus outbreak on the vessel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship is held off California coast for virus testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsSBSNewsdayBelfast TelegraphSeattle TimesBBC NewseuronewsSFGate


Coronavirus: Virus fear grips thousands stranded on cruise ship in US

Coronavirus test results were expected on Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/om2zi258fW https://t.co/e7lAtVAWkv 11 hours ago

FreieWeltEu

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Coronavirus: virus-hit cruise ship approaches Golden Gate Bridge, prepares to dock | AFP » https://t.co/LQO4AhKOG5 13 hours ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват Coronavirus: virus-hit cruise ship approaches Golden Gate Bridge, prepares to dock | AFP https://t.co/N9T2I3ncz4 https://t.co/AVzBXPM6nJ 13 hours ago

FedgeNo

Fedge No Coronavirus: virus-hit cruise ship approaches Golden Gate Bridge, prepares to dock | AFP https://t.co/S1YVbTNp9B https://t.co/Fc18M8AmHR 13 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Coronavirus: virus-hit cruise ship approaches Golden Gate Bridge, prepares to dock | AFP https://t.co/7Oy3jy22Ay https://t.co/5owm4FWzjN 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship Passengers Arrive On Base [Video]Cruise Ship Passengers Arrive On Base

Nearly 1,000 California residents who were on the Grand Princess Cruise ship were set to be taken to Travis Air Force Base.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:02Published

Chicago Native Talks About Being Quarantined On Cruise Ship [Video]Chicago Native Talks About Being Quarantined On Cruise Ship

Joe Parisi and his wife are stuck on the Grand Princess offshore from California with at least 21 people with coronavirus. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.