Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

