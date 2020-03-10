Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Local energy shares free fall

Local energy shares nosedived by more than 20% following a historic collapse of oil prices amid the...
Bangkok Post - Published

Five Things for Monday, including Oregon's state of emergency for COVID-19

Good morning. It is Monday, and so far it looks like it could be an interesting week. Here are your...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chelacorr0215

Regina Corrente RT @Reuters: Oil prices crashed on Monday, after Saudi Arabia launched a price war against Russia, escalating a clash that began last week… 16 minutes ago

romerfact

Römer RT @ReutersBiz: Oil prices crashed on Monday, after the collapse of an OPEC supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm global oil sup… 51 minutes ago

Cant_Be_Passive

Can't Be Passive RT @Reuters: Saudi Arabia slashed its crude prices over the weekend and pledged to ramp up production in retaliation against Russia for ref… 2 hours ago

chibisandino

C. RT @ReutersBiz: Saudi Arabia slashed its crude prices over the weekend and pledged to ramp up production in retaliation against Russia for… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices [Video]Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns [Video]Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns

It was the worst day for the DOW and S&amp;P 500 since 2008. On top of that, a growing oil war between Saudia Arabia and Russia, means dropping gas prices.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.