Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

A large crowd of Italians queued in the early hours of the morning in a supermarket in Rome on Tuesday (March 10), stocking up on supplies after a lockdown was announced in an unprecedented attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.
Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday (March 9) night a countrywide lockdown until April 3 that includes all of Italy's total population of some 60 million people.

The new rules say people should only move around for reasons of work, for health needs or for emergencies.

Public transport will remain operational.

People who do want to travel will need to fill in a document explaining their reasons for doing so and carry it with them.

If they are found to have lied they face possible fines or jail terms. Shops can remain open but only if they can guarantee the one-metre safety distance for customers.

Big and mid-sized shopping centres have to close at the weekend.

Food stores are allowed to remain open at all hours.




