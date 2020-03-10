Daniel Craig fine about James Bond exit

Daniel Craig is "fine" about leaving his role as James Bond after 'No Time To Die'.

- Daniel Craig stars in the April issue of British GQ in a Global GQ James Bond Exclusive.

GQ April issue is available via digital download and on newsstands Wednesday 11th March.

Https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/daniel-craig-no-time-to-die-interview