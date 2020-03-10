Police order tourists away from cordoned off Trevi fountain in Rome

A couple from the UK caught the moment a police officer in Rome, Italy ordered away tourists at the world-famous Trevi fountain as it has been cordoned off during the nationwide lockdown.

The whole country has been put on lockdown as coronavirus has spread exponentially over the past week.

Footage from today (March 10) shows tourists being shooed away from the world heritage site by police in protective masks as it is cordoned off.