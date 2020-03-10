Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gillibrand pushes for coronavirus paid leave

Gillibrand pushes for coronavirus paid leave

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Gillibrand pushes for coronavirus paid leave

Gillibrand pushes for coronavirus paid leave

Sen.

Kirsten Gillibrand looking to expand mandatory paid leave during public health emergencies amid coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gillibrand pushes for coronavirus paid leave

New this morning... visits.

"for sure you should be coming in to see the physician and getting the c c care you need."

New this morning... as the country brbraces for a pandemic caused new this morningng... as the country braces for a pandemic caused by covid-19, u.s. senator kirsten gillibranand is pushing for expansion of f mandatory paid leave during public hearkers ergencies the proposed ''paid sick days for public health emergencies and personal famio care act'' would expand requirement says id sick leave coverage.

The bill wake immediamployees have limited or no access to paid sick leave, which she says raises concerns over the abillibrand sayays many employees




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.