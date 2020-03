Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:51s - Published Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns Amid growing concern about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League will be limiting access to team locker rooms, the leagues announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

