Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > OK to use Clorox wipes on iPhones

OK to use Clorox wipes on iPhones

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
OK to use Clorox wipes on iPhones

OK to use Clorox wipes on iPhones

Apple says that it is OK to clean our iPhone and iPads with Clorox disinfecting wipes, which have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Wall Street Journal tested the advice by wiping an iPhone nearly 1,100 times and says it did not damage the phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

OK to use Clorox wipes on iPhones

YOUR PHONE OR TABLETS - ISGETTING SOME ATTENTION APPLE ISNOW SAYING IT IS OKAY TO CLEANYOUR I-PHONE AND I-PADS WITHCLOROX DISINFECTING WIPESWITHOUT DAMAGING THE COATINGOF THE PHONE.THE WALL STREET JOURNAL TESTEDTHE THEORY BY WIPING AN I-PHONENEARLY 11- HUNDRED TIMES ANDSAID THE COATING OF THE PHONE"WAS STILL IN GOOD CONDITION."HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEDISEASE CAN LIVE ON GLASS,METAL AND PLASTIC SURFACES FORMORE THAN A WEEK.WE STILL DON'T KNOW WHERE TOMBRADY WILL PLAY THIS UPCOMING




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RUKronk

Chris RT @6abc: Apple now says it is OK to use alcohol wipes to clean the outside of your iPhone. https://t.co/m9ACmAw1Uo 3 minutes ago

mklee936

Mae RT @abc7newsbayarea: Apple changes cleaning policy to allow the use of Clorox wipes on iPhones amid #coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/7E5… 21 minutes ago

jportfolio

jportfolio RT @JoeThomasABJ: Apple says Clorox wipes are OK to use on iPhones https://t.co/VScMp6nfV4 22 minutes ago

CherylScottWX

Cheryl Scott RT @ABC7Chicago: Apple changes cleaning policy to allow use of Clorox wipes on iPhones amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/3my9hxVXbf 30 minutes ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago Apple changes cleaning policy to allow use of Clorox wipes on iPhones amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/3my9hxVXbf 31 minutes ago

poncho2860

welch james, gery RT @mlnostalgia: Apple says it’s now OK to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone https://t.co/wKFkPKi846 43 minutes ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc Apple now says it is OK to use alcohol wipes to clean the outside of your iPhone. https://t.co/m9ACmAw1Uo 46 minutes ago

chemingineer

𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪𝕋𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣 Apple says it’s now OK to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone. #Coronavirus https://t.co/MswGJJDxUY 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Says It's OK To Clean Your iPhone Or iPad With Disinfectant Wipes [Video]Apple Says It's OK To Clean Your iPhone Or iPad With Disinfectant Wipes

Clorox wipes can be used on iPhones, Apple says.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.