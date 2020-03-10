Global  

Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game

Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game

Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in this year's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Katie Johnston reports.
Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers to play in NFL's 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The game is scheduled for Thursday, August 6 and signals the kickoff of the NFL preseason while...
USATODAY.com - Published

Steelers-Cowboys in Hall of Fame game, honor former coaches

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



