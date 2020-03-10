Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:24s - Published Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in this year's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Katie Johnston reports.

