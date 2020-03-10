Global  

Coronavirus tests available through LabCorp, Quest: CDC

Coronavirus tests available through LabCorp, Quest: CDC

Coronavirus tests available through LabCorp, Quest: CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that as of 'yesterday' there is now coronavirus lab testing available to doctors in the United States.

Coronavirus tests available through LabCorp, Quest: CDC

"I am happy to say now with Lab Corps and Quest both operational as of yesterday, there is really laboratory testing availability to any doctor's office that could go through Lab Corps and Quest," Dr. Redfield said to Democratic congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

"The CDC's primary job was to get it out to the public health system of this nation." DeLauro responded by saying there were still 'people who are asking for a test who can not get a test'.




