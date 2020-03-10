Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:28s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Officials are urging New Yorkers to practice what they call “social distancing.” That means avoiding large gatherings and public transit as much as possible.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

runnerphysio

Chris Napier PT, PhD RT @CanadianRunning: Update to our story yesterday about the World Half-Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland--the event has been postpo… 4 days ago

CanadianRunning

Canadian Running Update to our story yesterday about the World Half-Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland--the event has been pos… https://t.co/tnqKnLvkXj 4 days ago

pepemieryc12

José Mier y Concha RT @business: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: - France scraps events including Paris half-marathon - Xi Jinping cancels rare state visit to Japan - Ca… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For March 10 [Video]WBZ News Update For March 10

Boston St. Patrick’s Parade Cancelled; Boston Marathon Still A Go; Colleges Move To Online Classes; 7-Day Forecast

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published

Coronavirus Update: Precautions Not Panic [Video]Coronavirus Update: Precautions Not Panic

City officials are urging New Yorkers to do what they call "social distancing" to avoid group gatherings and steer clear of crowded buses or subways. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.