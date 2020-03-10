Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test "I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it. I don't feel that any reason...I feel extremely good. I feel very good," Trump told reporters at the U.S. Capitol following his meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.





