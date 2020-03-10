Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Baker Announces Attendance Relief For Schools Due To Coronavirus

Gov. Baker Announces Attendance Relief For Schools Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Baker Announces Attendance Relief For Schools Due To Coronavirus

Gov. Baker Announces Attendance Relief For Schools Due To Coronavirus

Governor Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts schools will not be expected to make up days after June 30 if closures are necessary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Baker made the announcement during a press conference at the State House. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:21Published

Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means [Video]Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency over coronavirus on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.