Gov. Baker Announces Attendance Relief For Schools Due To Coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:06s - Published Gov. Baker Announces Attendance Relief For Schools Due To Coronavirus Governor Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts schools will not be expected to make up days after June 30 if closures are necessary.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this