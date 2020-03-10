Global  

New Jersey Officials Announces First COVID-19 Death

New Jersey Officials Announces First COVID-19 DeathCleve Bryan reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death

A 69-year-old male from New Jersey has died in the state's first coronavirus-related death, the...
Reuters India - Published

Camden County reports first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

The first "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus has been identified...
bizjournals - Published


ACPressMollyB

Molly Bilinski, artisanal sentence crafter A 69-year-old Bergen County man died Tuesday from COVID-19, state officials confirmed, becoming the first New Jerse… https://t.co/0K54W2pHBh 7 hours ago

Nikki_roja

Nikki 💜💀🔮⚡ RT @6abc: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey officials hold news conference on 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus in Camden County https://t.co… 4 days ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc WATCH LIVE: New Jersey officials hold news conference on 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus in Camden County https://t.co/8xQiUgiiov 4 days ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News New Jersey Acting Governor Sheila Oliver announces two cases of #Coronavirus in the Garden State. https://t.co/m1dIC8hFwx 4 days ago

ACPressMelhorn

Mark Melhorn Mainland Regional High School officials bar those who traveled to affected counties or have symptoms from campus… https://t.co/kP8CCOMM5h 5 days ago

DrJenCaudle

Dr. Jennifer Caudle RT @KYWNewsradio: #BREAKING: New Jersey officials announce that the “first presumptive positive case" of COVID-19 has been detected in the… 6 days ago

KYWNewsradio

KYW Newsradio #BREAKING: New Jersey officials announce that the “first presumptive positive case" of COVID-19 has been detected i… https://t.co/4u1NZWDEJy 6 days ago

ThePressofAC

Press of AC The individual, a man in his 30s, has been hospitalized since Tuesday in Bergen County. State officials did not ide… https://t.co/PXS7gZM9W2 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Makeshift Sanitizer Bought In New Jersey Leaves Child Burned [Video]Makeshift Sanitizer Bought In New Jersey Leaves Child Burned

Police are issuing a warning after a 10-year-old boy was burned after using a bottle of hand sanitizer purchased at a convenience store in New Jersey. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Man Killed By Disease Suffered Multiple Health Problems [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Man Killed By Disease Suffered Multiple Health Problems

New Jersey state officials say the man was 69-years-old, from Little Ferry in Bergen County, and had several key underlying health conditions. They noted he had no history of travel outside the U.S,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published

