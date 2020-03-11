Global  

How will Congress manage their MP MLAs from Karnataka?

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
How will Congress manage their MP MLAs from Karnataka?How will Congress manage their MP MLAs from Karnataka?
Recent related news from verified sources

Karnataka's link to Madhya Pradesh Congress rebellion unravels as plot thickens

The move by rebel ruling Cong MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to trigger the crisis for the party govt appears...
IndiaTimes - Published

M.P. govt. crisis: Four MLAs ‘rescued’ from Gurugram hotel, says State Congress unit

Four other MLAs have now been taken by the BJP to Karnataka, claims Madhya Pradesh Congress media...
Hindu - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Karnataka MLAs take oath as cabinet ministers in long-delayed expansion [Video]Karnataka MLAs take oath as cabinet ministers in long-delayed expansion

Karnataka MLAs take oath as cabinet ministers in long-delayed expansion

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

