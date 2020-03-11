Global  

Biden Secures Decisive Wins In 4 Of 6 States In Latest Primaries

Joe Biden picked up wins in Tuesday's contests in Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, the state with the night's largest delegate prize, CBS projects.

Washington and North Dakota are toss-ups, CBS News estimates.
