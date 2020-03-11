Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season.

A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this year’s tournament after going down to RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate in the last 16.

It was their last remaining hope of silverware this season but it never looked likely in east Germany as they lost 3-0 in the second leg, with Marcel Sabitzer scoring a brace and Emil Forsberg adding a late effort.