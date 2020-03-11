Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s
Pentagon adopts 'social distancing' at coronavirus briefing

Amid increased cases of coronavirus in the United States, the Pentagon says it has adopted social distancing at news briefings and meetings, with reporters sitting several feet apart from each other on Tuesday in a room usually packed with correspondents.
