Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:51s - Published Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled rallies set for Tuesday night in Cleveland over concerns about holding large public gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak. Lisa Bernhard has more.

