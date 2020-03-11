Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker

Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto workerBiden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit worker
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states [Video]Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination and casting doubt on the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

Biden wins Michigan primary by double digits [Video]Biden wins Michigan primary by double digits

Biden wins Michigan primary by double digits

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.