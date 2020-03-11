S&P 500 Movers: WCG, DXC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DXC Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%.

Year to date, DXC Technology has lost about 53.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 13.8%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 1.7% on the day.