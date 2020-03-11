Global  

Jeremy Corbyn responds to the Government's Budget

Jeremy Corbyn responds to the Government's Budget

Jeremy Corbyn responds to the Government's Budget

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responds in the House of Commons to the Government's budget statement.

Although agreeing with coronavirus measures, Mr Corbyn says that the economy is still 'fundamentally weak' “Today’s Budget was billed as a turning point, a chance to deliver, in particular on the promises made to working-class communities during the general election.

But it doesn’t come close.

“The Government’s boast of the biggest investment since the 1950s is frankly a sleight of hand.

It’s in fact only the biggest since they began their slash and burn assault on our services, economic infrastructure and living standards in 2010.

Mr Corbyn said: “Having ruthlessly forced down the living standards and life chances of millions of our people for a decade, the talk of levelling up is a cruel joke.
Corbyn: Public services are ‘on their knees’ [Video]Corbyn: Public services are ‘on their knees’

Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed the steps designed to head off any economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. During his Budget response, the Labour Leader said the UK was going into the crisis with public..

Corbyn and Johnson clash over offensive comments [Video]Corbyn and Johnson clash over offensive comments

Boris Johnson has hit back at Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party after being challenged about his own comments on women and Muslims. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at..

