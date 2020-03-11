Jeremy Corbyn responds to the Government's Budget

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responds in the House of Commons to the Government's budget statement.

Although agreeing with coronavirus measures, Mr Corbyn says that the economy is still 'fundamentally weak' “Today’s Budget was billed as a turning point, a chance to deliver, in particular on the promises made to working-class communities during the general election.

But it doesn’t come close.

“The Government’s boast of the biggest investment since the 1950s is frankly a sleight of hand.

It’s in fact only the biggest since they began their slash and burn assault on our services, economic infrastructure and living standards in 2010.

Mr Corbyn said: “Having ruthlessly forced down the living standards and life chances of millions of our people for a decade, the talk of levelling up is a cruel joke.