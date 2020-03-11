Global  

Coachella and Stagecoach events moved due to coronavirus concerns

One of the biggest music festivals in the state has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Organizers of Coachella announcing this afternoon it is postponing the event.
Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern

Amid growing concerns for the safety of its attendees, workers and performers in the midst of the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Coachella & Stagecoach Organizers in Talks to Move Festivals to October

Following more than a week of speculation about its fate, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival...
Billboard.com - Published


