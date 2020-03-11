Global  

Lockerbie bomber may have been victim of miscarriage of justice, review finds

Lawyer Aamer Anwar speaks following the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission's decision to refer Abelbaset Al-Megrahi's conviction for the Lockerbie bombing back to the High Court after a review found a possible miscarriage of justice.

Lockerbie bomber conviction may have been miscarriage of justice, review finds

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi's family can now appeal conviction for 1988 terrorist attack
Independent - Published

Miscarriage of justice? Family of Libyan Lockerbie bomber can appeal conviction

The family of the only man ever found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing can appeal...
Reuters - Published


mdemarsanta

mdemarsanta🎗 RT @AamerAnwar: “270 people from 21 countries were murdered. A reversal of the verdict would mean US & UK lived a lie for 31 years, impriso… 2 minutes ago

BooksEditorial

TERRY CLAGUE "A reversal of the verdict would have meant that the ... US & UK stand exposed as having lived a monumental lie for… https://t.co/YiQexb8TBa 18 minutes ago

JmJohnpj

September Rising 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @AamerAnwar: “A reversal of the verdict would have meant that US & UK lived a monumental lie for 31 years, imprisoning a man they knew t… 20 minutes ago

DavidWPoole73

David W Poole RT @rblackqc: #Lockerbie bomber conviction 'may have been miscarriage of justice' - the best media report that I've come across so far. #Me… 35 minutes ago

david_o_gabriel

david gabriel RT @theMattachines: A miscarriage of justice may have occurred in the conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi for the Lockerbie bombing, the Sc… 1 hour ago

Tax_Dodge_Hodge

Barking Mad/ge Hodge RT @TheFabledAesop: “Anwar’s team submitted a number of allegations of the failure of the crown to disclose evidence, which could have been… 2 hours ago

TheFabledAesop

Saboteur Aesop 🔵 “Anwar’s team submitted a number of allegations of the failure of the crown to disclose evidence, which could have… https://t.co/PeMx9Uyg5x 2 hours ago

tanglewood1234

tanglewood lion Lockerbie bomber conviction 'may have been miscarriage of justice' | UK news | The Guardian https://t.co/zZdFvsPxGo 2 hours ago

